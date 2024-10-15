Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.6% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,371,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 4,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 106.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,315.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,297.72 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,328.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,904.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,803.05. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,130.18.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

