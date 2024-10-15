Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,350 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

