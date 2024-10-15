Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 655,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 178.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.