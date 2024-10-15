Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.32.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell – Smart Moves for Investors
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The S&P 500 Defies Odds, Extends Rally With 6,000 in Sight
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Big Potential Brewing – Will Walgreens Deliver a Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.