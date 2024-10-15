Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

TSCO stock opened at $303.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $306.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.