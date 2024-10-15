Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $162.02 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $165.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.89.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

