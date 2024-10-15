BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Reduced by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after purchasing an additional 331,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after buying an additional 1,640,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 20.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after buying an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,217,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,482,000 after acquiring an additional 324,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

