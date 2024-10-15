Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Invests $239,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $221.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $636.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

