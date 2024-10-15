Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 42,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Boxlight Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 111.63% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

