BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BP by 12.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in BP by 0.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 128,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.98.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

