Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Brady Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44. Brady has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $76.97.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Brady

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brady news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $216,020.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,014.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brady

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 376,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 56,137 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brady by 101.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $595,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

