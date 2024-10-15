BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LND opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $467.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Free Report ) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

