BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:LND opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $467.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
