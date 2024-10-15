Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,827. Brenntag has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.