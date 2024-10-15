Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Breville Group Price Performance

Shares of BVILF remained flat at C$23.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.41. Breville Group has a 52-week low of C$16.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.00.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

