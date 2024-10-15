Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$77.56

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.56.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$53.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.99. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$45.96 and a 1-year high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

