Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target at $72.29

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centerspace by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 10.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 99,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1,438.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSR opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

