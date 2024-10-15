Brokerages Set Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) PT at $28.88

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CON. Mizuho initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

CON stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

