Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price at $32.60

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

