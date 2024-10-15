Brokerages Set RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target at $74.75

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

RadNet Stock Performance

RDNT stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth $26,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,011,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,626,000 after buying an additional 515,342 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,862,000 after buying an additional 345,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $11,069,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet



RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

