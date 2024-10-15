Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in September

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.05.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

