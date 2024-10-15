Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,849 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after buying an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,862,000 after buying an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after buying an additional 1,387,484 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,571,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after buying an additional 1,292,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 797.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,383,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,166 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPDW traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. 1,295,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

