Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.74.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,224 shares of company stock worth $8,181,553. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $894.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $396.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $884.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $829.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

