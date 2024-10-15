Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,379 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $117.99. 1,043,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

