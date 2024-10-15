Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEMM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $669,000.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QEMM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

