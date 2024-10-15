Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.91 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $19,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. 1,108,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

