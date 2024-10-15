Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Medpace worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,042,000 after buying an additional 107,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,692,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,265,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after buying an additional 143,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.1 %

MEDP traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.30. 266,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,837. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

