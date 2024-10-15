Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,867 shares during the period. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 34.58% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,081,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

