Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. 83,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,658. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $749.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

