CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $530.24 and last traded at $527.21, with a volume of 5767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $528.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

Get CACI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CACI

CACI International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.21.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in CACI International by 900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.