Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 89.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cameco by 28.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,653,000 after purchasing an additional 437,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 106.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 433,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

