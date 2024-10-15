Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,784 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,200 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 932,216 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 86.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,094,000 after acquiring an additional 735,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.37. 1,595,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

