Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDYA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

IDYA stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

