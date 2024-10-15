Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Position Raised by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.85. 1,812,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

