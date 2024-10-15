Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. 66,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,721. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

