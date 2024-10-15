Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $5.70 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

