Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $5.70 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.41.
About Capricorn Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.