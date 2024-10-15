Cardano (ADA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $390.43 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.61 billion and $390.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.03 or 0.03866887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00042435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,609 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,190,802 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

