Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Up 8.9% in September

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Carlsberg A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

About Carlsberg A/S

CABGY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 151,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

