Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 255 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,440,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.