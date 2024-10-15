Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 2,859 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 218,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VRT opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

