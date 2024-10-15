Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 68 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $352.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $353.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.