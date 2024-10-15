Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 66 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $872.27 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $846.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $923.22.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

