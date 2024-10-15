Carnegie Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 110,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

