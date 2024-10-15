Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

