Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,148 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,493,000 after buying an additional 2,404,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,647 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,493,000 after purchasing an additional 948,422 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

