Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 2,081 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

