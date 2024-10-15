Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 225 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 887,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.