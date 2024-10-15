Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 244 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $260.84 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.58 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

