Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $63.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

