Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,479.50 ($19.32) and last traded at GBX 1,453.50 ($18.98), with a volume of 712625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,401 ($18.29).

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,156.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,574.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.