Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.8 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of CETEF remained flat at C$4.33 during trading on Tuesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.92.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

