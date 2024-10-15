Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.8 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of CETEF remained flat at C$4.33 during trading on Tuesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.92.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cathedral Energy Services
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.