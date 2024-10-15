Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 2,966 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.50. 251,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,960. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.